DMK to appoint social media admins: DyCM Udhayanidhi

CHENNAI: Deputy Chief Minister and DMK Youth Wing Secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin stated that the wing is appointing social media administrators at the grassroots level.

In a letter to party cadres ahead of the North Zone Youth Wing meeting in Tiruvannamalai on Sunday, Udhayanidhi highlighted that the DMK Youth Wing — established in 1980 by current party president and Chief Minister MK Stalin — has served as a robust organisational pillar of the party for over forty years.

He noted that numerous current party leaders, including Ministers, MPs, and MLAs, gained their early political training through Youth Wing camps.

Politically, the party youth wing has actively participated in protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act, hunger strikes and campaigns calling for the abolition of NEET, agitations opposing Hindi imposition, and rallies criticising the Union government over alleged inequities in fund allocation.

Udhayanidhi added that the Youth Wing now has five lakh administrators and over 50 lakh members across Tamil Nadu, making it one of India's largest youth political organisations. This year, new district-level social media sub-organisers and administrators for union, branch, city, area, town, and ward units are also being appointed.

He informed cadres that the regional meeting would lay the groundwork for securing the DMK’s return to power under the Dravidian model of governance in the 2026 Assembly elections.