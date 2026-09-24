Sack CEC Gyanesh, halt SIR immediately, says DMK president MK Stalin

The DMK chief questioned the reported filing of appeals against the inclusion of voters whose names had been ordered to be added to the electoral rolls by courts, asking who had authorised and filed such appeals.

Stalin also raised concerns over access to the electoral-roll database, saying Electoral Registration Officers were empowered by law to scrutinise and revise electoral rolls.

“If two of the three EC members themselves were kept unaware of what was being done in the commission’s name, this cannot be dismissed as a mere internal or procedural matter,” he said.

Stalin recalled that the DMK, along with other Opposition parties, had moved a motion seeking Gyanesh Kumar’s removal in March.

“He has no right to continue in office any longer. Gyanesh Kumar must go immediately,” Stalin said, demanding a fair and thorough investigation into the functioning of the Election Commission and accountability for those responsible.

The Election Commission, however, has maintained that decisions on SIR and other matters were taken unanimously with the approval of all three commissioners.