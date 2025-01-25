DMK student wing leader, once an NTK cadre, admits to receiving hard disk with doctored photo of Seeman with LTTE chief

CHENNAI: Against the backdrop of director 'Sankari' Rajkumar claiming that he edited the 'doctored' photograph of NTK (Naam Tamizhar Katchi) leader Seeman rubbing shoulders with slain LTTE chief V Prabakaran, incumbent DMK student's wing president and former NTK functionary Rajiv Gandhi on Friday disclosed that he was the one who received the hard disk comprising the image.

Talking to media persons at DMK headquarters Anna Arivalayam after getting over 2,000 members of NTK to join his party, Rajiv Gandhi said, "The director of the movie 'Vengayam' brother Rajkumar released it (the photograph). Rajkumar said that Sengottaiyan assigned him. Sengottaiyan is no more. Seeman knows it. When Sengottaiyan delivered the hard disk, an innocent boy collected it anxiously. The innocent boy was Rajiv Gandhi. It had photographs. Only then did we realize that the man who claimed he came to Chennai from Paramakudi to eke out a living through 'padam' (films) meant this padam (photographs). The doctored photographs."

The student wing leader said they had produced evidence in the public domain, "The person who edited it disclosed it. I, who collected it, admitted it. Sengottaiyan, who delivered it, is no more. He (Seeman) has the duty and responsibility to deny it. He is only engaging in slander. We will face his ideas with ideas. This government has no inclination to exact revenge against anyone."

Vijay enabled Seeman to get party recognition

Rajiv termed Vijay an enabler who helped Seeman secure state party recognition for his NTK. He said, "Seeman only had 4.8% votes. Vijay announced his political plunge. But he did not enter the poll fray. Rumours were spread that Vijay and Seeman were together. The media reported that Vijay and Seeman were coming together. Vijay's fan clubs cast three per cent of votes for Seeman. Hence, he obtained state party recognition."