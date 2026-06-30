DMK sole master of horse-trading, corruption: Vaiko

His interaction with journalists, however, ended abruptly after a heated exchange with reporters near Tirupporur in Chengalpattu district.

Responding to the DMK's criticism of the recent resignations of AIADMK legislators, Vaiko alleged that the ruling party had itself pioneered such political tactics. He claimed the DMK had earlier engineered the resignation of an MLA elected from Cumbum on the spinning-top symbol and had also been behind the resignation of former AIADMK MLA Anitha R Radhakrishnan before he joined the DMK.

Backing the MDMK's alliance with TVK, Vaiko dismissed criticism of Vijay's political credentials and said the actor-turned-politician was well placed to lead the State. He also alleged that the public had rejected what he described as the DMK's "corruption, collection and cutting" style of governance.