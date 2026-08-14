DMK shifting to open ties with BJP at Centre, blames Minister Nirmal Kumar

CHENNAI: Flaying DMK MP Kanimozhi's meeting with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Tamil Nadu Minister R Nirmal Kumar on Friday accused the Dravidian party of shifting to an "open and direct alliance" with the BJP.
Speaking to reporters here, the energy resources and law minister of the TVK-led government in the state alleged that the DMK is "compromising with the state’s welfare for self-preservation".
His remarks come against the backdrop of DMK deputy general secretary and party MP Kanimozhi meeting Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. Kumar questioned her statement that she discussed with Birla about the seating arrangements in the House and called it an excuse to mask a political understanding with BJP.
"The DMK’s recent political shift is driven purely by self-interest rather than ideology. The DMK has transitioned from an indirect relationship with the BJP to a direct alliance aimed at shielding family members, political figures, and assets from ongoing legal investigations," Kumar alleged.
Likening the current political scenario to the events of 2001 when the DMK had aligned with the saffron party, he said the DMK was becoming “servile” to the central government to escape legal accountability.
To support his argument further, he claimed that the DMK legislator Anitha R Radhakrishnan had recently said that his party MP Trichy Siva will soon become a Union minister.
He claimed that there is documented evidence — including tender details and financial transaction records — that exposes corruption in TASMAC, the state-run liquor retail monopoly, during the previous DMK regime. He maintained that those involved would not escape legal consequences.
On economic policy, Kumar criticised the previous DMK regime for stalling the state's growth through "behind-the-scene" demands and compulsory party funding, which he claimed deterred major companies from investing in Tamil Nadu. He emphasised that clear and transparent processes are essential for the state to achieve the one trillion USD economy target.
Responding to questions on public concerns of property tax going up manifold in Chennai, the minister clarified that tax rates were not hiked. Instead, the government is undertaking a "re-assessment" drive to rectify past municipal irregularities where commercial properties were severely under-reported under previous administrations.
On the Cauvery water-sharing dispute with neighbouring Karnataka, he highlighted that legal measures are actively being pursued under Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay’s direction to secure Tamil Nadu’s rightful share of water.
He took a swipe at the DMK, alleging that its leadership had compromised the state's interest in the Cauvery water to protect themselves from the Sarkaria Commission findings.