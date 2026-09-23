Veeramani Pocso case: DMK's overreaction raises doubts, says Nirmalkumar

Speaking to reporters at the Secretariat, Nirmalkumar said the DMK's over-reaction to the issue raised questions. He also sought an explanation from former minister S Regupathy, who had claimed that the video in question was unclear, asking whether he had personally seen it or was speaking based on what others had told him.

Nirmalkumar alleged that R Veeramani, whom he described as a businessman with assets worth hundreds of crores, could have approached a power centre to evade action. He further alleged that only a party such as the DMK could have enabled him to escape the consequences.