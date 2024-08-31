DMK rule is ‘spiritual govt’, blessed by seers, says minister Sekar Babu

CHENNAI: Amid the ongoing controversy over the resolutions passed in the Global Muthamizh Murugan Conference, the minister for the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR & CE) PK Sekarbabu commented that with the blessing of pontiffs of mutts and believers, the current DMK rule is flourishing like a spiritual government.

“How can we expect everyone to accept the resolutions passed in the Muthamizh Murugan Global Conference.

This is a democratic country and everyone expressed their views. We have perceived their views,” the minister said responding to a question on the sharp criticism from Dravidar Kazhagam leader K Veeramani and leaders of DMK alliance parties over the twin resolutions, passed in the conference, urging the government to introduce religious-related courses in education institutions run by the HR &CE department.

He made the remarks after attending the Kumbabhishekam of Arulmigu Veerateswarar Temple in Pariyalur near Tharangambadi in Mayiladuthurai district on Friday. It was the 2000th Kumbabhishegam conducted since the DMK government came to power.

Pointing out that many did not expect that the conference would turn out to be a successful one, he said, “Many had a different calculation, but it proved them wrong. It was held with the CM's blessings and received appreciation from across the globe.”

Veeramani issued a statement, taking a dig at Sekarbabu for drifting away from the role and responsibility of the ministry.