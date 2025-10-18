DMK regime spending only 1/3rd of its debt for infrastructure projects, says Anbumani

CHENNAI: Pointing out that the DMK government spent only one-third of the borrowed Rs 1.31 lakh crore for infrastructure projects, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss criticised that the government is not capable of managing the finances of the State.

Anbumani said the State government is not doing enough on the capital expenditures front, which is key to development. "Assets created under capital expenditures will generate revenue for the government and generate jobs. An increasing trend in capital expenditures is considered a key indicator of a state's development. The state governments are allowed to receive loans only for capital expenditures, " he added, citing the Report of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India on State finances for the year 2023-24.

On the contrary, the DMK government spent only Rs 40,500 crore of its Rs 1.31 lakh crore debt secured in 2023-24 for capital expenditures. The DMK regime has not generated a revenue surplus over the last 4 years, he said.

"The government has also failed in its target of reducing the revenue deficit to Rs 13,582 crore in 2023-24. It has now increased to Rs 37,540 crore," he said.