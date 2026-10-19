DMK questions Tamil Nadu govt over 137-kg meth seizure; MDMK's Vaiko accuses CEC of voter deletions

"It appears that while the Chief Minister has been lecturing from every stage about the 'eradication' (ozhippu) of drugs, this individual misunderstood the term as 'concealment' (olippu)—leading him to hide 135 kilograms of the narcotic substance methamphetamine. He was caught red-handed while at the peak of his operations as a carrier," Stalin wrote.

The remarks come after a party functionary was arrested by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) in connection with a methamphetamine seizure in Nagapattinam on Friday. The DRI's Tiruchy zone arrested two persons, including N Boopalan (42), an advocate and TVK Nagapattinam district executive committee member, and seized over 100 kg of methamphetamine in Nagapattinam.

The contraband was allegedly intended to be smuggled to Sri Lanka and distributed through a network of associates. Meanwhile, MDMK General Secretary Vaiko on Monday criticised Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged deletions from electoral rolls. Vaiko backed protests by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) and students against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, alleging that a large number of voters had been removed from electoral rolls.

“India is witnessing a revolution, a democratic struggle by the CJP and students. They are protesting against the regressive attitude of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, who is responsible for the deletion of over 13 crore voters from the electoral rolls,” Vaiko said, criticising what he described as the “regressive attitude” of the Chief Election Commissioner. “He is the root cause of the murder of democracy,” Vaiko added.

The MDMK leader further claimed that the other two Election Commissioners had raised objections to the CEC's decisions on 14 occasions, but that their concerns had been ignored. “The other two Election Commissioners raised objections to the CEC's decisions 14 times, but he did not care about those objections. He is behaving like an agent of the present government,” Vaiko alleged.