DMK president Stalin takes a swipe at TVK over 135 kg meth haul, calls it ‘Breaking Bad Party’

The arrested persons and the seized contraband were brought to the Nagapattinam Customs office by DRI officials, who questioned them through the night.

Reacting to the incident in a post on X, Stalin said a TVK functionary from Nagapattinam district, Boobalan, who was also the party’s election in-charge for the Keezhvelur Assembly constituency, had been arrested by the DRI.

“TVK is not just a Bad Party, but a Breaking Bad Party,” Stalin said, taking a swipe at the party led by actor-turned-politician Vijay.