DMK president Stalin takes a swipe at TVK over 135 kg meth haul, calls it ‘Breaking Bad Party’

CHENNAI: DMK president MK Stalin on Saturday took a dig at the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) after the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) seized methamphetamine worth Rs 270 crore allegedly being smuggled to Sri Lanka from Nagapattinam. Four persons, including a TVK functionary, were arrested in connection with the seizure.
The arrested persons and the seized contraband were brought to the Nagapattinam Customs office by DRI officials, who questioned them through the night.
Reacting to the incident in a post on X, Stalin said a TVK functionary from Nagapattinam district, Boobalan, who was also the party’s election in-charge for the Keezhvelur Assembly constituency, had been arrested by the DRI.
“TVK is not just a Bad Party, but a Breaking Bad Party,” Stalin said, taking a swipe at the party led by actor-turned-politician Vijay.
He alleged that preliminary investigations had revealed that Boobalan had concealed 135 kg of methamphetamine, sarcastically suggesting that the functionary had mistaken the Chief Minister’s repeated speeches on drug eradication for lessons on concealing narcotics.
“He has been caught red-handed while at the peak of his career as a carrier,” Stalin said.
Questioning whether the TVK leadership had been preaching to others while allegedly harbouring a major drug network within its own ranks, Stalin urged the authorities to identify and dismantle the entire network.
“If such a huge quantity of drugs has been seized in a single raid, how many more people are operating behind them? The entire network must be traced and rounded up,” he said.
Taking another swipe at the party, Stalin said that instead of using tahsildars to identify Communists, the TVK should first ascertain how many people like ‘Leo Das’ and ‘Powder Sarath’ were present in its ranks across districts.
Stalin further remarked that the TVK, which had earned the tag of a “Bad Party” within five months of coming to power, had now been “promoted” to a “Breaking Bad Party”.
Referring to the Chief Minister’s punch dialogue, Stalin concluded with a sarcastic warning: “Are you scared? It is going to get even more frightening as we go along.” He said the Chief Minister should refrain from delivering such a punch dialogue in response to the incident.