DMK pushing State into uncertainty, claims Edappadi

CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary and Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday criticised the DMK government over the Supreme Court not allowing its petition against Karnataka's overtures on the Mekedatu dam project, claiming that the ruling party has let down the people of Tamil Nadu.

In his statement, Palaniswami said farmers in the Cauvery Delta region are in fear and uncertainty. Describing the Cauvery as the “lifeline of Tamil Nadu,” he said the river supports the livelihoods of lakhs of farmers and supplies drinking water to more than twenty districts. Any diversion or obstruction of its flow, he said, endangered the interests of the State.

He accused Chief Minister MK Stalin and the DMK government of failing to present strong arguments before the Supreme Court, alleging that their inaction had “paved the way” for the outcome. He recalled that at the 28th meeting of the Cauvery Water Management Authority in Delhi on February 1, 2024, Karnataka had attempted to include the Mekedatu proposal in the agenda, and said he had then raised concerns over the DMK’s “silence”.

Palaniswami further alleged that the DMK leadership had acted in favour of Karnataka for political and business interests, thereby undermining Tamil Nadu’s rights.

He urged the State government to immediately initiate all legal and administrative measures to restore Tamil Nadu’s share of Cauvery waters, stating that farmers “cannot afford any further betrayal”.