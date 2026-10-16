DMK President Stalin looks beyond INDIA bloc, to consult MPs on October 17

Party president MK Stalin is set to consult the party’s Members of Parliament on Saturday, amid uncertainty over its national-level political alignments.

On Friday, Kanimozhi backed the young protesters and said Stalin had opposed the revision exercise even before the Assembly elections.

“Ministers are criticising the DMK over the SIR issue because they do not have the courage to oppose the BJP, which is responsible for the SIR exercise,” she said.

The DMK will convene a consultative meeting of its MPs, including Rajya Sabha members, at Anna Arivalayam in Chennai. In a statement, party general secretary Duraimurugan asked all MPs to attend without fail.