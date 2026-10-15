SIR: TVK, Cong, other INDIA Bloc constituents hold protest demanding CEC's resignation

The TVK, its key ally, the Congress and other constituents of the INDIA Bloc including VCK attended the protest seeking action against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kumar over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Incidentally,VCK founder Thol Thirumavalavan, who walked out of the DMK-led alliance post April elections to back the TVK government, blamed the SIR for the Dravidian party's loss in the hustings.

"The DMK was defeated through a systematic process of targeted voter deletion and electoral manipulation," he said, suggesting that individuals were specifically targeted to ensure a negative outcome for the then ruling party.

Thursday's protest was led by Tamil Nadu Congress chief B Manickam Tagore and represented by School Education Minister A Rajmohan on behalf of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK). It saw the cadres of the INDIA Bloc gather in large numbers, display their respective party flags and raise slogans seeking the immediate resignation of the CEC over the SIR exercise.