DMK preps up for SIR battle, setting up help line for cadre; legal, IT wing to help firefight issues on ground

CHENNAI: Following the commencement of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls in Tamil Nadu, the ruling DMK on Tuesday announced the establishment of a dedicated assistance centre at Anna Arivalayam, the party headquarters in the city.

The helpline, set up under the supervision of Rajya Sabha MP and DMK legal wing secretary NR Elango, aims to assist party functionaries engaged in the revision process by addressing their queries and clarifying procedural doubts. Party cadre can contact the central helpline at 080-65420020 for guidance.

Additionally, designated advocates have been appointed across zones, including Chennai, Madurai, the Delta districts, Krishnagiri, Villupuram, and the western belt, to provide region-specific support.

The coordination efforts will be overseen by Azhagiri Sadasivam and V Gowthaman, deputy secretaries of the party's IT and Sports Development Wings, respectively.