DMK plans Oraniyil managers’ meeting on Anna anniversary

KN Nehru asked the Oraniyil Tamil Nadu coordinators to organise a meeting of newly added members about the membership drive on September 15, Anna’s birth anniversary. The sessions should be organised at school grounds or community halls without interrupting the public, he said.

“Each booth in charge should ensure 100 members take part in the meeting and take a pledge”for TN’s rights, he said.

There are 11,000 booths in central districts, with 860 located in the Tiruchy district alone. The union secretaries would be distributed booklets for verifying the voters' list and preparing for the impact of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) drive planned by the Election Commission (EC) in Tamil Nadu, too.

Nehru asked the cadre to work with utmost dedication during the upcoming Assembly polls and to be careful while commenting against the other political parties. “Our Chief Minister asked us not to criticise any political party and we should work according to the directions by the CM and victory would be ours”, he said.

KN Nehru headed the Tiruchy DMK functionaries meeting to press workers complete ‘Oraniyil Tamil Nadu’ tasks given by party chief MK Stalin. Nehru also asked party men to ensure the September 17 Karur Mupperum Vizha is a grand success, asking cadre not to miss the event.