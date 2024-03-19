DMK petitions ECI against BJP for using children in PM’s road show

CHENNAI: The ruling DMK on Tuesday petitioned the Election Commission of India (ECI) against the BJP for using children for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's road show in Coimbatore Monday.

DMK organizing secretary R S Bharathi, in his petition submitted with the Chief Electoral Officer of Tamil Nadu, stated that members of the BJP have engaged children below 12 to 15 years for election related works and campaign activities for the "PM Modi Road Show".

Claiming that the children were made to wear clothes with BJP insignia and recite poems and sing songs in a music display organized by them for the PM's road show in Coimbatore, Bharathi alleged that the BJP made children wear saffron robes and stand in queue on public road carrying BJP flags in their hands during PM's road show.

Stating that the act of the BJP was directly against the ECI notification no ECI/PN/11/2024 dated March 5, 2024 and in violation of Child Labour and Prohibition Act, the DMK organizing secretary requested the CEO of Tamil Nadu to "probe into the issue and take necessary action against the BJP and protect the children from child labour and prevent their participation in election related works and campaigns."



Citing the excerpts of the aforesaid ECI notification, the DMK petition also said that the Chief Election Commissioner had unequivocally directed election officials and machinery to refrain from involving children in any capacity during election related work.

The DMK also enclosed the videography of the event showing evidence of children being used for the BJP campaign.