PM Roadshow: CPI writes to ECI seeking action for violation of Model Code of Conduct

CHENNAI: The state unit of the CPI has written to the ECI seeking action against Prime Minister Narendra Modi for violation of model code by staying in the government guest house and forcing school students to take part in the election campaign in Coimbatore.



In the complaint to the ECI, CPI state assistant secretary N Periyasami stated that Narendra Modi had come to Coimbatore on an election campaign.

"He had stayed in the Government guest house. He is the candidate of BJP from Varanasi constituency. He has used the premises of the Public Works Department while on election campaign tantamount to violation of model code of conduct," he alleged.

Periyasami also stated that around 50 students from class 6th to 8th of a government school in the city, accompanied by some teachers, had participated in the event.

"There are regulations barring schools from engaging students in election campaigns. This is a gross violation of regulations, " he stated, calling upon ECI to initiate immediate enquiry and suitable action to debar the candidate for indulging in violation of code.