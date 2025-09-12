DMK penalising those criticising TN govt: YouTuber Savukku Shankar

TIRUCHY: YouTuber Savukku Shankar on Thursday charged that the DMK government is in the practice of penalising those who speak against the party.

Last year, Savukku Shankar was taken to Tiruchy court for a case from Coimbatore Central prison by road, and he had reportedly used abusive words against Sub Inspector Jothilakshmi, who was escorting him.

Based on the complaint by Jothilakshmi, the Cantonment All Women police registered a case against him, and the case had come up for hearing on Thursday. Savukku Shankar appeared before Magistrate Paramvir, who put off the hearing to November 11.

Shankar later said that the DMK government was practising dictatorship. The government has been penalising those who speak out against either the DMK or the government. “I will face the case and prove my innocence,” he said.

Meanwhile, he charged that the DMK cadre have been intentionally making ambulances pass through the rally organised by the Leader of the Opposition Party Edappadi K Palaniswami. He demanded a proper inquiry into the incident that took place in Thuraiyur, where the ambulance crew were reportedly manhandled by AIADMK cadres.

In the meantime, Shankar said that there were too many restrictions for the election campaign rally by TVK president actor Vijay, and the government has been utilising the police as hired persons.