DMK never forced me against sharing stage with Vijay, Thiruma rebuts TVK chief

CHENNAI: VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan on Friday clarified that DMK didn't force him from attending the book launch of "Ellarukkumana Thalaivar: Dr Ambedkar," co-published by the party's deputy general secretary Aadhav Arjuna with TVK chief Vijay releasing it.

The VCK chief was responding to Vijay's allegations that Thiruma couldn't even participate in an event because of the pressure built up by DMK.

The VCK chief said the decision (not to share dais with Vijay) was made to avert falling prey to the hidden political agenda of a few vested interests who wanted to use the VCK as a "tool" to upset the DMK-led alliance. I am a mature political player who can understand nuances and who was able to see the hidden agenda, Thiruma said.

Talking to reporters in Tiruchy, Thirumavalavan said that Aadhav Arjun has repeatedly made statements that could disturb the alliance headed by DMK, and he will seek clarification from him on that. This comes against the backdrop of the VCK deputy general secretary launching a scathing attack against DMK again, on the stage of the book release event. Talks of VCK's 'legitimate' share of power were raised once more.

Justifying his decision, Thiruma said that his actions foiled the plans of their ideological enemies and elaborated on how certain forces gave a "political colour" to what was initially an ordinary book launch programme. He pointed out that the innocuous book fair event of sharing dais with DMK's rival Vijay had led to speculations.

He further remarked that a great deal of effort had been put into creating a rift between the DMK and the VCK, but they would not succeed in their attempts.

Meanwhile, he appreciated Vijay for participating in a book release on Ambedkar and talking about his principles. Thiruma added that the TVK chief, too, joining the mainstream of celebrating Ambedkar is a welcome trend.