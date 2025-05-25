DMK never compromises on its ideology, state rights: MK Stalin

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Sunday reiterated that the DMK would neither compromise on its ideology nor on state autonomy. The DMK chief defended his decision to participate in the NITI Aayog meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital. He further said that he is ready to meet the cadres at the general council on June 1 in Madurai, which would shape the party’s victorious campaign for the 2026 assembly polls, and questioned, “Are you ready?”

Stalin, in the letter to the cadres, dismissed the political rhetoric of the leader of the opposition, stating that unlike Edappadi K Palaniswami’s discreet meeting with BJP leader Amit Shah in Delhi that followed central agencies conducted raids on properties belonging to his relatives in TN and Karnataka, his own visit to Delhi was aimed at addressing the state’s needs and developmental demands. He took out the visit after making it public and transparent.

“Fearing raids, he went to Delhi without even informing his own party members. Unlike him, who told the media he went to see the party office and then visited Amit Shah’s residence in a discreet manner, travelling in multiple cars, I did not mortgage the party,” Stalin said, taking a dig at Palaniswami’s repeated questions about his visit to Delhi after skipping NITI Aayog meetings for the past three years, and linking it to ED raids related to the TASMAC scam.

No other political party has been targeted like the DMK by central agencies—ED, IT and CBI. But it faced them fearlessly and launched legal challenges instead of bowing down to the Centre like other parties, he said, alluding to the AIADMK’s perceived surrender to the saffron party. He also questioned why the DMK government should compromise with the BJP-led Union Government over cases filed during the AIADMK regime?

He clarified the reason behind organising a rally in support of India’s Armed Forces and their response to the Pahalgam terror attack, stating that the party has never compromised on national interest and its security. “It stands first in upholding the unity of the nation. This was a value instilled in the party’s leadership by Dravidian icon and founder C N Annadurai, and his successor M Karunanidhi,” he said.

The DMK has never wavered from its political stance, he said and recalled former PM Indira Gandhi’s statement: “The DMK, whether in alliance or in opposition, stands firm in its decisions.” He continued that former PMs and statesmen like Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Manmohan Singh understood the DMK’s position.

At the NITI Aayog meeting, he emphasised TN’s role in helping the country realise its 30 trillion dollar dream. “With pride, I told them that TN contributes 10% to the nation’s growth, and that will rise to 15%. To achieve this, the Dravidian Model government is taking every effort,” he added.

Looking ahead to the forthcoming GC meeting in Madurai, the DMK chief told cadres he was ready to meet the young and next-generation brigades who are preparing for the assembly polls.