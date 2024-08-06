DMK MP Wilson thanks Nadda for accepting request to re-allot NEET-PG 2024 exam centres

CHENNAI: DMK Rajya Sabha MP and senior advocate at the Madras High Court P Wilson on Tuesday thanked Union Health Minister J P Nadda for accepting his request to re-allot exam centres to NEET-PG 24 candidates to closer locations.

Following objections by DMK MPs and opposition leaders in the state, the central government today announced that it would assign examination centres for NEET-PG 2024 aspirants from Tamil Nadu in their own districts. The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Postgraduate) is scheduled to be held in two shifts on August 11.

On Monday, Wilson had met the union minister and discussed the challenges faced by the postgraduate medical seat aspirants who were assigned exam centres in distant states and requested for them to re-allotted in locations closer to their places of residence.

In a message posted on his ‘X’ handle on Tuesday, Wilson said, “I am grateful to the Hon'ble Union Minister Nadda for having graciously considered this request positively and immediately. I am hearing from students in Tamilnadu that 75% of the Students have been reallotted to closer places.

“I sincerely appreciate the Hon'ble Minister's prompt action in the matter. I also hope that the same will be done for candidates of other States especially from Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Kashmir and Manipur too, who are presently allotted far off centres,” Wilson added.

In his representation to Nadda, the DMK MP had said, “The recent allotment of examination centres in distant states, particularly for candidates from Tamil Nadu who have been assigned centres 1000 km away from their residence, has created undue hardship and requires immediate intervention and requested that examination centres be re-allotted within the districts or, at the very least, within the state of the respective students. This will help alleviate the difficulties faced by the candidates and address the safety concerns associated with conducting exams in two shifts.”

The NEET-PG entrance examination, initially scheduled to be held on June 23, was cancelled by the central government as a "precautionary measure" amid a row over alleged irregularities in competitive exams.