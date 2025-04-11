DMK MP Kanimozhi condemns party minister Ponmudy for ‘vulgar’ remarks

CHENNAI: DMK parliamentary party leader Kanimozhi Karunanidhi on Friday condemned her party minister K Ponmudy for his recent ‘vulgar’ remarks made in a party meeting.

She took to X to express her disapproval and strongly condemn the senior DMK Minister, Kanimozhi, in a message posted on her X handle, saying, “ The recent speech of Minister Ponmudy is unacceptable. No matter for what reason it was spoken, such vulgar speeches are condemnable.”

The DMK deputy general secretary, who is also its Parliamentary party leader, has admonished the senior party minister holding the forests portfolio, after condemnation poured in from various quarters for the minister’s remark, which was in bad taste. The speech is said to have been made at a party workers' meeting in the city within a week.

Singer Chinmayi Sripada, who was among the few who criticised the minister’s below-the-belt commentary, said, “This is Minister of Forests, Ponmudi from Tamil Nadu. He previously held posts as a Minister for Science and Technology and Education in Tamil Nadu. He describes a ‘joke’ because there is a ‘market’ for these jokes in a public gathering. This is a joke. The joke is on us.”