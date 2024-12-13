DMK MLAs donate one month salary for Cyclone Fengal relief

Begin typing your search...

    13 Dec 2024 5:18 PM IST
    Anna Arivalayam 

    CHENNAI: Legislators of the ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu on Friday donated their one month's salary totalling Rs 1,30,19,750 towards Cyclone Fengal relief.

    A cheque in this regard was handed over to Chief Minister MK Stalin by DMK General Secretary and Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan at the State Secretariat here.

    This followed an appeal made by the Chief Minister, who had already donated his one month's salary for Cyclone Relief a few days back, an official release said.

