DMK MLA's comments caused public outcry, anger, will take action if complaint is filed: TN Speaker

Taking strong exception to Markandeyan's controversial and unsavoury remarks targeting Vijay, the Speaker clarified that the police were not required to seek his permission to arrest an MLA outside the Assembly premises, but must inform him of the arrest.

"Accordingly, the Tuticorin district Superintendent of Police informed me immediately after the arrest," the Speaker told reporters here. His permission was needed as per Assembly rules if the member's arrest is to be made on the Assembly premises or the precincts under his control, Prabhakar said.

He would review any formal written complaint submitted to his office over the controversial remarks made by the DMK member, and take appropriate action in accordance with the Assembly rules.

"The MLA's comments have caused public outcry and anger," the Speaker acknowledged when asked about Markandeyan's arrest and his purported remarks. He, however, said that he cannot act based on media reports alone, but a formal written submission to initiate an investigation was required.