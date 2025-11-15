DMK men’s presence during SIR drive sparks spat with opposition

CHENNAI: The ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls has triggered a fresh tussle between the DMK and the opposition AIADMK over the ruling party’s Booth-Level Agents (BLAs) accompanying the Election Commission’s Booth Level Officers (BLOs) during the distribution and collection of enumeration forms. The dispute has been particularly intense in Chennai and other major urban centres.

The DMK cadre justified it, saying the Election Commission of India (ECI) allows it. "We have been accompanying BLOs during the door-to-door verification process, following instructions issued by our party leadership. There is nothing wrong with it," said a DMK functionary.

“Since the SIR work began, we have been going along with BLOs and monitoring the exercise as per our high command’s instructions. If a house is locked, we check whether the occupants have shifted or are temporarily away. But the opposition AIADMK is trying to obstruct our work. They question our routine SIR-related duties, even though we are acting in line with ECI rules,” a DMK booth-level agent in Chennai said.

The AIADMK, however, has accused the DMK of hijacking the entire enumeration process, including the distribution and collection of forms.

AIADMK organising secretary and former minister D Jayakumar alleged that the ruling party was “controlling and manipulating” SIR activities across the State.

Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu Election Department has received complaints regarding the activities of booth-level agents of political parties.

“We have received calls from BLOs about political party intervention in the ongoing SIR activities. But we cannot take action unless we receive written complaints,” an election department official said.

According to senior officials in the election department, the primary reason for the tussle is a specific rule issued by the Election Commission. As per the norms, recognised political parties are permitted to collect filled-in forms from electors during the revision process.

“Each booth-level agent may collect up to 50 filled-in forms from electors per day and submit them to the concerned BLO. This provision exists because, under the Representation of the People Act, political parties are considered key stakeholders in the electoral process,” the senior official said.