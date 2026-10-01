DMK man arrested in Srirangam land case

TIRUCHY: Tiruchy City Crime Branch police on Thursday (October 1) arrested the DMK functionary who had reportedly usurped Srirangam Sri Ranganatha Swamy temple land worth Rs 50 crore with foisted documents.
It is said that M Ramkumar, DMK Srirangam Branch Secretary, had reportedly usurped 7.515 sq ft of land located on Gandhi Road in Srirangam, land belonging to Sri Ranganatha Swamy temple, in 2022 with foisted documents.
After TVK formed the government, the HR&CE Minister S Ramesh, who inspected the documents, found that the particular piece of land was registered with fake documents.
Subsequently, the minister instructed the Joint Commissioner (HR&CE) Siva Ramkumar to lodge a complaint.
Based on the suggestion, the Joint Commissioner lodged a complaint with the City Crime Branch, and the police registered a case against Ramkumar and six others, including the sub-registrar.
Against such a backdrop, on Thursday, the CCB team headed by Inspector Shanmugavel arrested Ramkumar at Panjapur while he was proceeding to the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court.
Meanwhile, the anticipatory bail plea filed by Ramkumar with the Madurai Bench was rejected, and later Ramkumar was remanded under judicial custody.