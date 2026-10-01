DMK man arrested in Srirangam land case

It is said that M Ramkumar, DMK Srirangam Branch Secretary, had reportedly usurped 7.515 sq ft of land located on Gandhi Road in Srirangam, land belonging to Sri Ranganatha Swamy temple, in 2022 with foisted documents.

After TVK formed the government, the HR&CE Minister S Ramesh, who inspected the documents, found that the particular piece of land was registered with fake documents.