DMK party office built on Rs 50-crore Srirangam temple land, claims HR&CE Minister Ramesh

TIRUCHY: Minister for Hindu Religious & Charitable Endowments and Srirangam MLA Ramesh on Saturday (September 19) contended that there was proof that a DMK office-bearer had encroached on land belonging to the Ranganathaswamy Temple. He warned of legal action against the functionary.
Speaking to reporters in front of the temple, Ramesh said, "According to documents, the Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple in Srirangam owned 329 acres of land as early as 1866. Records from 1910 and 1930 also confirm that these were temple properties. Ramakumar, the DMK area secretary for the Srirangam Assembly constituency, allegedly prepared fake documents and transferred the temple land in his name without any valid original title deeds. He is now running a party office on the land."
He further noted that the current market value of the land involved in the alleged irregularity is Rs 50 crore.
"Such a major fraud could not have been carried out without the knowledge of department officials and the minister by an ordinary area secretary; hence an investigation is under way into those behind the matter," the minister added.
"Based on the firm evidence obtained in connection with the case, a complaint was filed at the Srirangam police station through the Srirangam temple joint commissioner, and an FIR has now been registered.
The police investigation has begun in earnest. No one involved in the matter will be able to escape," he said.
Ramesh urged people to come forward with evidence that DMK members usurped land and property belonging to temples across Tamil Nadu in their previous regime and ensured action via the HR&CE department.
"Chief Minister Vijay is very clear about the need to protect temple properties. As the MLA from Srirangam and a minister, I will fight until the end in this matter, both for the welfare of the people of my constituency and to recover temple properties," the HR&CE minister said.