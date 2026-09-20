DMK party office built on Rs 50-crore Srirangam temple land, claims HR&CE Minister Ramesh

Speaking to reporters in front of the temple, Ramesh said, "According to documents, the Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple in Srirangam owned 329 acres of land as early as 1866. Records from 1910 and 1930 also confirm that these were temple properties. Ramakumar, the DMK area secretary for the Srirangam Assembly constituency, allegedly prepared fake documents and transferred the temple land in his name without any valid original title deeds. He is now running a party office on the land."

He further noted that the current market value of the land involved in the alleged irregularity is Rs 50 crore.