DMK legal wing announces series of protests against three criminal laws enforcement

CHENNAI: The legal wing of the ruling DMK has announced a series of offensives against the three criminal laws being enforced across the country from Monday by the BJP-led union government.



A meeting of the DMK legal wing on Monday resolved to hold a condemnation protest against the enforcement of the three criminal laws in front of all district courts at 10 am on July 5 in coordination with the advocates there.

The meeting chaired by DMK legal wing secretary N R Elango and attended by senior advocate R Viduthalai also contemplated how the three criminal laws coming into force from Monday would be antithetical to the administration of justice, state autonomy, and fundamental rights of the people besides converting the country into a police state.

Resolving that the July 5 condemnation protest would fall on the deaf ears of the Union and awaken it from deep slumber, the DMK legal wing also resolved to hold a one-day hunger strike at Egmore Rajarathinam Stadium from 10 am to 6.30 pm on July 6.

The DMK legal wing also decided to hold condemnation conferences across the state to educate the general public on the ill effects of the laws. The meeting also decided to involve advocates cutting across political lines and people to muster public support against the three criminal laws.

Chief Minister and DMK president M K Stalin has already written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah to put on hold the enforcement of the three criminals and urged the union government to consult states among the stakeholders before proceeding further on the issue.