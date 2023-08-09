DMK leaders fear ED, says Sellur Raju

MADURAI: The Ministers of the ruling DMK are now scared of the Enforcement Directorate following the arrest of Minister V Senthilbalaji.

In a sarcastic tone, AIADMK MLA Sellur K Raju said many of the Ministers are having sleepless nights.

Talking to reporters in Madurai on Tuesday, Raju said only when Senthilbalaji, sent to five-day ED custody, opens his mouth the level of corruption would come to light. The DMK even feared whether Senthilbalaji would disclose the depth of Rs 30,000 crore corruption.

Also Read: ED likely to quiz Senthilbalaji with 50 questions each day: Reports