ED likely to quiz Senthilbalaji with 50 questions each day: Reports

CHENNAI: The Enforcement Directorate is planning to grill minister V Senthilbalaji with 200 questions (50 per day) during the five-day custody period regarding his alleged involvement in the cash-for-job scam when he was the transport minister during the 2011-16 AIADMK regime, according to Maalaimalar.



The central agency is reported to have framed questions based on the seizures it made.

In the video-recorded probe, the questions will be put to the minister in writing to which he will respond verbally, reports state.

This development comes close to the heels of Chennai Sessions court allowing ED to take Senthilbalaji under its custody till August 12.

The sleuths from the Enforcement Directorate on Monday evening took the minister to the ED office at Sastry Bhavan on Haddows Road in Nungambakkam.