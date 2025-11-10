DMK is opposing SIR as it could not cast bogus votes, says EPS

COIMBATORE: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday said the DMK is opposing the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) as it could not cast bogus voting in the 2026 assembly polls.

Speaking to the media in Coimbatore, the leader of the opposition said the AIADMK had petitioned the Supreme Court on the issue of SIR to reveal the truth to people when the DMK registers false information.

“Why are the DMK and its alliance parties panicking? They spread false information and create confusion among people that SIR will remove the voting rights of people. But the SIR has been done eight times before in Tamil Nadu,” he said.

Unable to find fault with the previous AIADMK government, the DMK has been raising the issue of its alliance with the BJP, the AIADMK leader said, adding, “after alliance talks, Union Home Minister Amit Shah made it clear that AIADMK will lead the alliance and form the government, and EPS is the Chief Minister candidate. When AIADMK is forming a government, why does Stalin blame the BJP? Because he couldn't find any issues to criticise us.”

Alleging that Chief Minister MK Stalin has been announcing and laying the foundation for several schemes without sanctioning funds, the leader of the opposition said people are seething in anger and are desperate to remove this anti-people government.

Referring to incidents of sexual assaults, including the gang rape of a girl student in Coimbatore, Palaniswami attacked the DMK over the deteriorating law and order situation in Tamil Nadu and said there is “no safety for women and children.”

“The criminals no longer fear the police. Sexual assaults on girl children and murders have become a daily affair. Yet, no permanent DGP has been appointed in this state, even after the Supreme Court issued orders to expedite the process,” he said.

Denying charges by expelled AIADMK minister KA Sengottaiyan on interference by the family members of Palaniswami in party affairs, he also termed it a false campaign on claims that Sengottaiyan took up the issue of reunion of estranged factions in the AIADMK at the behest of the BJP.