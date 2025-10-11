DMK invites PM to state to avoid action on its corruption, says EPS

COIMBATORE: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday questioned the double standards of DMK in its approach towards the BJP-led central government.

“Chief Minister MK Stalin held protests against Prime Minister Narendra Modi while in opposition, but changed his stand after coming to power and welcomed Modi by rolling out a red carpet. The Prime Minister was invited several times to Tamil Nadu for Khelo India, Chess Olympiad, and to launch schemes, only to avoid taking action against DMK’s corruption. How could a good Prime Minister then turn bad now at the time of polls? Your drama has now been exposed,” said Palaniswami, while campaigning in the Erode East Assembly constituency.

To criticisms by Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin that AIADMK is a slave to BJP and that its party office functions in Delhi, the AIADMK leader said that DMK is a party that will stoop to any extent to grab power. He criticised DMK’s alliance with Congress, which arrested DMK's leaders during the emergency period.

Further, Palaniswami said the DMK government failed to get funds from the Centre as it keeps blaming the Union government for everything.

“How will you get funds when you blame the Centre for everything? Only because of the AIADMKs efforts, the central government sanctioned Rs 12,500 crore to implement the Nadanthai Vazhi Cauvery project,” he said.

While speaking at Modakurichi in Erode, Palaniswami said that Stalin is jittery over AIADMK’s alliance with the BJP for the 2026 Assembly polls.

“Not just DMK, its alliance parties are also nervous over AIADMK’s alliance with BJP. The DMK may have many allies, but people made up their mind to bring AIADMK to power,” he said.

Taking a dig at Stalin for failing to fulfil the poll promises, Palaniswami said that not even ten per cent of the 525 assurances were implemented by the DMK government. However, Stalin is lying that 98 per cent of the assurances were fulfilled, he said.

Alleging that corruption has become pervasive in all departments, the AIADMK leader said the DMK earns Rs 1.5 crore through irregularities in Tasmac. He also accused the Congress party of failing to recognise senior leaders and “only those who praise the DMK can become its president in Tamil Nadu.”