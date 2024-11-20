DMK high level committee meet begins

CHENNAI: The meeting of the DMK high-level executive committee led by Chief Minister and party president M K Stalin commenced at DMK head quarters Anna Arivalayam Wednesday morning.

The meeting comprising a little over two dozen members is expected to deliberate on the party’s all powerful general council which is likely to meet in January.

The high-level executive committee which is a crucial consultative body of the ruling party is expected to take a call on the venue of the general council meeting, which, in all probability, could be held in Tiruchy instead of Chennai this time.

The meeting is also believed to have in its agenda the preparations for the 2026 Assembly poll, mainly the performance of Booth Level Agents appointed earlier.

The meeting could also ponder over some changes contemplated by the party high command, especially changes in the district level organisations and infusion of young blood in the party hierarchy. At least a couple of district secretaries could be changed in the near future.

The committee would also apportion time for the recommendations of a committee constituted by the high command to recommend changes, including division and creation of new party districts to accommodate youths in the party ranks.