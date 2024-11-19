Tiruchy district will power Stalin to Fort St George again with 200 seats, says KN Nehru

TIRUCHY: Calling upon party cadre to work hard to ensure 200 seats in the upcoming 2026 Assembly polls, minister KN Nehru said party men should ensure Chief Minister MK Stalin’s wish come true and seat him at Fort St George for a second consecutive term.

Talking at a working committee meeting of the Tiruchy central and north district officer bearers’ meeting on Tuesday, Nehru asked party workers to work dedicatedly to ensure a massive win in all nine assembly segments in the Tiruchy district. This would contribute to Chief Minister MK Stalin’s second term, he said.

Stating that the late Chief Minister M Karunanidhi had moulded everyone in the party well, Nehru said that it is everyone’s duty to venerate the party patriarch which is the only gift given back to him. “We will erect the statue of Kalaignar in all the Assembly constituencies in the district and propagate the good works that he had made to the State which would enable the future generations to understand the visionary leader’s dedicated service to the people of the State,” Nehru said.

Meanwhile, the minister said, several people had been trying to find fault in the government and the Chief Minister but they would fail in their attempts. “We tell those people that we will make Stalin the Chief Minister again and that would be a fitting reply to them and the 2026 victory will be signed on from Tiruchy,” Nehru said.