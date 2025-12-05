DMK govt stoking unrest, alleges Edappadi

CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) has accused the ruling DMK government of deliberately creating communal tension and administrative failure in the Tiruparankundram Deepam dispute.

In a statement, EPS alleged that the government has refused to implement a Madras High Court single judge’s order permitting the lighting of a traditional lamp on a lighthouse pillar at the site. He claimed that instead of upholding the court directive and maintaining peace, the DMK has staged a "drama" over the past two days, disturbing public order.

Emphasising the need for impartial governance, the opposition leader stated that rulers must treat all religions with equal respect. He alleged that a government leaning towards one religion fails in good administration and has forgotten that all religions are equal.

"By paving the way for an avoidable conflict in Tiruparankundram, it has shown its administrative bankruptcy and bias," EPS said. He warned that the people of Tamil Nadu will not tolerate such behaviour and will soon "deliver a fitting lesson" to what he called a failed regime.