DMK govt stifling voice for justice, claims MoS L Murugan

CHENNAI: Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L Murugan on Friday condemned the arrest of BJP women's wing functionaries who were slated to start a rally in Madurai on Friday.

In a statement, Murugan denounced the DMK government's decision to deny permission for the rally and allegedly placing some of the workers under house arrest.

He accused the Stalin-led state government of attempting to stifle democratic dissent and suppress the voices of those seeking justice for the victim.

"The DMK government's actions are a blatant attempt to cover up the heinous crime and shield the perpetrators," Murugan alleged.

"It is reprehensible that the government is more interested in protecting the accused, who has a history of criminal behaviour, than in ensuring justice for the victim," he added.