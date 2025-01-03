Anna University sexual assault: BJP uses Kannagi mascot for justice rally in Madurai

CHENNAI: Several leaders and cadre of the State BJP Mahila Morcha were either detained or put under ‘house arrest' by the police on Friday when they attempted to take out a rally from Madurai to Chennai demanding justice for the Anna University student who was sexually assaulted on the campus.

Saffron party leader Khushbu Sundar, State BJP Mahila Morcha president Umarathi Rajan, party MLA C Saraswathi, and scores of women members were detained when they attempted to participate in the protest.

Khushbu condemned the police action and said they were prevented from taking out the yatra for justice for the victim, in a peaceful manner. BJP national organising general secretary B L Santhosh slammed the ruling DMK in a post on the social media platform X, saying, “This is the situation in Tamilnadu under the draconian DMK government, the so-called saviours of Constitution & democracy.”

BJP mahila morcha members gathered in huge numbers in Madurai for the protest seeking justice for the victim. Kushbu led the protest, displaying an anklet in her hand, symbolising the justice-seeking Kannagi in the Tamil epic Silapathikaram. A section of the protesters used the traditional grinding stone to pound red chillies on the occasion at the Sellathamman temple in Madurai, linking it to Kannagi's journey, which mythically began at this place, seeking justice for her husband's killing. Protesting BJP members equated it to the present-day predicament of women targeted by violence in the State.

“Our valiant sisters have assembled in Madurai despite desperate attempts of the DMK Govt to suppress our voices seeking justice,” BJP state chief K Annamalai said in a post on social media platform X.

The DMK government may unleash all its might to make the State BJP succumb to its tyranny. The cadre of BJP will, time and again, rise from the ashes of oppression to fight for the people of TN, he said.

Annamalai slammed the DMK government that while history sheeters and sexual offenders roam freely, BJP functionaries are being constantly harassed for being the voice of the people. He alleged that BJP cadre has been put under house arrest across the State to block the yatra.

Khushbu with an anklet in display for the protest

Why is the DMK government so afraid of being exposed, he asked and added that those who sought justice were being silenced.

BJP co in-charge of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy, strongly condemned the arrests. "The DMK government's actions expose its anti-democratic nature and its disregard for women's safety, further alienating the public with its oppressive, autocratic attitude," Reddy said in a statement here.

Meanwhile, the BJP took a strong exception for keeping the arrested party cadre in a marriage hall along with a herd of sheep. A video of sheep being herded into the marriage hall, owned by an association for shepherds, went viral on social media. The saffron party also drew flak on social media for allegedly hiring people to the protest. A women dressed up like Kannagi, with all the tell tale signs of the literary character including an anklet (silambu) reportedly broke down when she was arrested. She is said to be a drama artist from Tirunelveli arranged to act as Kannagi in the BJP’s protest. She reportedly told police that she was brought to the protest with an assurance that she would be sent back once the protest was over when cops tried to arrest her along with BJP workers.