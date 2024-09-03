DMK govt interested in photo ops, not people's issues like drug menace, says Edappadi

CHENNAI: Leader of Opposition and general secretary of AIADMK Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday slammed the DMK government that the law and order has deteriorated as there is no dearth of murders and sale of narcotics in the state.

Recent news reports indicate that drug abuse is high among college students, the AIADMK leader said and called it worrisome.

The DMK government is not worried over such pressing issues, instead is keen on conducting car races and photoshoots in foreign countries, said Palaniswami alluding to the Formula 4 car race in Chennai and the Chief Minister’s foreign tour to attract foreign investments.

Instead of focusing on publicity campaigns, the DMK government should focus on the problems faced by the people and address the issues, Palaniswami said

The Opposition leader asked the state government to take concrete measures to end the drug menace and restore law and order in the state. Citing news reports of the arrest of some college students over alleged possession of drugs, he said such reports were a cause of huge concern the DMK is not worried about.

Palaniswami claimed that it would not be an exaggeration to say that Tamil Nadu, under the DMK regime, held an important place in the “web of international drug peddling.”

Furthermore, he said: “My strong condemnation for the DMK government for trying to conceal the real, pathetic state of State.” Rather than focusing on the ‘next publicity’, Chief Minister Stalin should concentrate on the basic problems of the state, he said.