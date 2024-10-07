"DMK govt fully responsible, neglected basic arrangements": BJP over Chennai Air Show incident

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu BJP chief Annamalai slammed the DMK government for "neglecting" to ensure basic arrangements for the upcoming 92nd Inauguration Day celebrations of the Indian Air Force. IAF on Sunday organised an Air Show at Chennai's Marina Beach ahead of the celebrations on October 8.

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) General Secretary Edappadi Palaniswami claimed that five people lost their lives during the event due to heatstroke. In a post on X, BJP chief Annamalai expressed deep shock over the incident and blamed the DMK government for the incident.

"I was shocked to hear that 5 people died due to crowding and more than 200 people were injured and admitted to the hospital for treatment during the IAF 'AIR Show' program held at Chennai Marina Beach. The only reason for this is that the DMK government has not taken care of the safety of the public without providing basic facilities and adequate transport arrangements for the public who came to witness the IAF Air Show," Annamalai said in the post. Annamalai targeted Chief Minister MK Stalin in this regard and called it a "complete failure of administration."

"The fact that Chief Minister MK Stalin used to make arrangements for his self-promotions but he didn't make proper arrangements to a Big event like this when he knew lakhs of people would participate in it. This shows that a complete failure of his administration. The loss of 5 lives cannot be passed off as an accident. DMK government is fully responsible for this incident as it neglected even the basic arrangements," he said.

The BJP chief condemned CM Stalin and the DMK government for "only for his family." "I strongly condemn TN Chief Minister MK Stalin and the DMK government for ruling only for his family and without any concern for the lives of the people, which has caused the death of 5 persons and the misery of hundreds of families.

The Chief Minister must be answerable to the public on this matter," he said. Tamil Nadu BJP State Secretary SG Surya alleged that the Tamil Nadu government made a "big blunder" in the arrangements for the Air Show. "Indian Air Force announced the schedule of the Chennai Air Show well in advance.Today close to 15 lakh people thronged Marina Beach to witness the Air Show that happened here after 21 years. Today's event entered the Limca Book of Records. However, the Tamil Nadu government has made a big blunder in the arrangements for the Air Show," Surya stated.

"It is shocking that this government did not anticipate this huge turnout and make adequate transport arrangements, adequate ambulance facilities and medical facilities. This DMK Govt. even failed to arrange basic necessity of water to the people gathered in this scorching heat," he added. He further alleged that the DMK government "failed to provide attention" to the show's arrangements. "It is heart-wrenching to see the scenes of people who have suddenly fainted and their relatives carrying them in their hands for want to medical treatment. A few thousand people witnessed Udhayanidhi Stalin's pet F4 Racing Event in Chennai last month.

The tickets for the Car Race were sold from thousands to lakhs. The entire administration of the Tamil Nadu Government worked day and night for this event to make Udhayanithi's pet project a grand success. But the same Government failed to provide even one tenth of the attention to the spectacular Air Show that it had given to the Car Race event," he said. The BJP leader said that the event showcased the "inability" of the DMK Government to govern the state.

"Today's event showcased the inability of the DMK Government to govern this state. Chief Minister MK Stalin should be ashamed of what has transpired today in Chennai leaving lakhs of people to suffer," he said. Earlier, AIADMK General Secretary Palaniswami expressed his condolences over the loss of lives in the incident and condemned the MK Stalin-led state government for failing to properly coordinate the event.

"This pains me. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families. My strong condemnation of the DMK government for failing to properly coordinate even such an important event. My strong condemnation to this MK Stalin government for failing to provide proper security for this event," he said. The Indian Air Force on Sunday organised an Air Show at Chennai's Marina Beach ahead of the upcoming 92nd Air Force Day on October 8.

In the air adventure show, fighter aircraft Sukhoi Su-30MKI and Sarang helicopter took part as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, Deputy CM Udhyanidhi Stalin, Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, and a large number of spectators gathered to witness the spectacular show. Garud Commandos also displayed their strength and operational preparedness at Marina Beach was held for the first time in 21 years in Chennai. 72 other aircraft took part in the air show.

This year's theme, 'Bharatiya Vayusena: Saksham, Sashakt aur Aatmnirbhar' (Indian Air Force: Capable, Strong, and Self-reliant), underscores the IAF's commitment to national security, self-reliance, and modernisation efforts. A keen crowd of young children and adults were present at the air show. A child visitor who marked his first visit to the show said that although the show was great, the hot weather troubled them.