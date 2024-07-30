DMK govt forces industries to fund Jr Stalin's pet project, says Annamalai

CHENNAI: BJP state president K Annamalai on Tuesday levelled serious allegations against the ruling DMK government over the upcoming F4 racing event.

Annamalai alleged that the ruling DMK government is forcing industries to fund the Udhayanidhi Stalin's dream project called F4 racing event.

"The Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) has been tasked with one job in the past few months. They have been compelling industries mostly from Chennai and Western Kongu region of TN to cough up money for the F4 racing event or face trouble, " Annamalai said in a social media post, adding that the small business owners, entrepreneurs and industrialists in TN are compelled to make DMK Scion Udhayanidhi's dreams a reality.

Further, the saffron party leader said that the TNPCB officials have rate cards ranging from Rs 25,000 to Rs 1,00,00,000 and the contributions are to be made to a company named "Racing Promotions Private Limited".

Any concern not paying, is certain to face visits by TNPCB officials and will face their music, he claimed.

"Incidentally, Akhilesh Reddy, a close friend of the Gopalapuram Scion, is the Chairman and Managing Director of "Racing Promotions Private Limited", " he noted.

He also demanded full disclosure of the statements of the Racing Promotions Private Limited company to be published in the public domain.

"Let the people of TN see how this state government flees people's hard earned money. We wish to remind Udhayanidhi Stalin that the people of TN cannot be forced to fund his pet projects, " he added.

The F4 racing event, which was postponed last year and scheduled to take place in Chennai between August 30 to September 1.

It may be noted that the state government had already allocated Rs 40 crore for the F4 racing event.