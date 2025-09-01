DMK govt can't even appoint right DGP on time: EPS

MADURAI: AIADMK general secretary and Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami has stated that the appointment of IPS officer G Venkatraman as the in-charge DGP was unfair, as all the procedures to be followed were disregarded.

Addressing a rally at Tiruparankundram in Madurai on Monday under the ‘Makkalai Kaapom, Tamizhagathai Meetpom’ poll campaign, Palaniswami criticised the government under the DMK as dysfunctional, saying that they couldn’t identify the DGP, who is responsible for maintaining the state’s law and order, on time. He accused Venkatraman of being ineligible for the top post.

As per the UPSC’s directive, the State government should have appointed one of the shortlisted senior IPS officers as DGP, he said, adding that the Chief Minister MK Stalin-led government made this appointment with vested interest, contributing to the downfall of the police department. That’s why eight DGPs had boycotted the swearing-in of Venkatraman, EPS said.

Referring to the multi-crore property tax scam in the Madurai Corporation, he called for the arrest of the Mayor of Madurai.

On CM Stalin’s trip to Germany to attract foreign investments, the AIADMK chief ridiculed it, saying the trip should not be confined to bicycling in a foreign locale.

The Minister for Industries, TRB Rajaa’s claims that four government-sponsored foreign trips under the leadership of Stalin brought in investments to the tune of Rs 18,000 crore through 36 MoUs was nothing but a lie, EPS said. No such MoUs have been implemented, EPS claimed.

During the erstwhile AIADMK regime led by J Jayalalithaa, 98 MoUs were signed, and several industries came into existence, offering numerous jobs to youths, unlike the DMK regime’s false claims. When the DMK government was asked to publish a white paper on foreign investments, the Stalin model government could not do so, EPS said.

In January 2019, when the AIADMK was in power, investments to the tune of Rs 5,05,000 crore were attracted at GIM through 304 MoUs, Palaniswami asserted.

On the contrary, corruption is rampant in all departments under the Stalin government, Palaniswami said.