DMK files fresh poaching plaint with Guv after MRV's slip-up

CHENNAI:The DMK on Monday submitted a fresh representation to Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, alleging that the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) is encouraging horse-trading by inducing Opposition MLAs to resign and join the party.
The first one came after MDMK chief Vaiko's later-retracted statement that Vijay said he would campaign for his party MLAs who won on the rising sun symbol, if they resign and face fresh polls. The latest petition follows MR Vijayabhaskar's claims at a press meet recently that, "the Vijay-led government approached us. We liked it, so we joined." He had addressed media persons along with C Vijayabaskar, who also joined the TVK.
In the representation, DMK organising secretary RS Bharathi referred to the recent statement of former AIADMK MLA MR Vijayabaskar, who resigned from the Assembly before joining the TVK. Bharathi alleged that Vijayabaskar had publicly admitted that the ruling party had approached him before his resignation.
"The statement clearly indicates that the resignation of MLAs has taken place through inducements, including promises of electoral support, monetary assistance and governmental favours," Bharathi alleged.
He further claimed that MLAs who refused to resign and join the ruling party were being subjected to criminal cases and arrests.
Citing the Supreme Court's judgment in Lalita Kumari vs Government of Uttar Pradesh, Bharathi said the apex court had categorically held that registration of an FIR is mandatory whenever information discloses the commission of a cognisable offence, irrespective of the status or influence of the persons involved.
"The law admits no exception based on the position of the accused, including that of a Chief Minister," the representation stated.
Bharathi urged the Governor to take note of the fresh material submitted by the DMK, alleging that it prima facie disclosed the commission of cognisable offences.
He appealed to the Governor to direct the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) to register an FIR and initiate appropriate legal action in accordance with law.