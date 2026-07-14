DMK files fresh poaching plaint with Guv after MRV's slip-up

The first one came after MDMK chief Vaiko's later-retracted statement that Vijay said he would campaign for his party MLAs who won on the rising sun symbol, if they resign and face fresh polls. The latest petition follows MR Vijayabhaskar's claims at a press meet recently that, "the Vijay-led government approached us. We liked it, so we joined." He had addressed media persons along with C Vijayabaskar, who also joined the TVK.

In the representation, DMK organising secretary RS Bharathi referred to the recent statement of former AIADMK MLA MR Vijayabaskar, who resigned from the Assembly before joining the TVK. Bharathi alleged that Vijayabaskar had publicly admitted that the ruling party had approached him before his resignation.