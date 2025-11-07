DMK deliberately creating divisions between SCs, Vanniyar communities

COIMBATORE: PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss on Thursday accused DMK of deliberately creating divisions between the members of the Scheduled Caste and Vanniyar communities to prevent their political empowerment.

“Both these communities constitute about 40 per cent of the total population in Tamil Nadu. They remain educationally and economically backward and depend on reservations for progress. The DMK doesn’t want these two communities to unite and gain political power. From the time of former chief minister M Karunanidhi, the DMK has been instigating fights to keep the two communities divided to stay in power,” he said, to the media in Dharmapuri.

On the ongoing voter list revision process, Anbumani alleged that DMK has taken up this issue as an attempt to divert the attention of people from its corruption issues.

“The DMK didn’t oppose a similar electoral revision undertaken between 2002 and 2004, when it was part of the union government. It is essential to remove fake and deceased voters to ensure free and fair polls. In the last assembly polls, candidates in several constituencies won and lost by a margin of meagre 500 votes. Why is the DMK afraid, as the entire exercise is carried out only by the authorities of the state government?” he asked.

Earlier, Anbumani inspected the ongoing works of the Rs 775 crore elevated highway project at Thoppur in Dharmapuri, and said that since the year 2010, around 2,052 accidents on this accident-prone stretch have claimed 310 lives and left thousands injured. He demanded that the work be expedited.