DMK councilor Alapakkam K Shanmugam passed away due to heart attack

CHENNAI: DMK councilor Alapakkam K Shanmugam of ward 146 and a member of the public health committee in Chennai passed away on Monday due to heart attack during the peace march towards former chief minister M Karunanidhi’s memorial on his fifth death anniversary.

It may be noted that two councilors of the present Chennai Corporation passed away due to illness in the past. They are Ward 156 councilor Nanjil Eshwar Prasad of Congress, and Sheeba Vasu from DMK of Ward 122 in the city.

A senior official of Chennai Corporation said, “The preliminary work to conduct election in these two wards has been completed by the election department. The election will be conducted in September tentatively for wards 156 and 122. However, it might take a few months to conduct election in ward 146.”