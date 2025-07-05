DMK councillors turn on each other at Maduranthagam Municipal Council meeting

CHENNAI: It was an amusing drama that played out at the Maduranthagam Municipal Council meeting on Friday after an argument broke out between two groups of DMK councillors.

When the council meeting headed by chairperson Malarvizhi began, deputy chairperson Sivalingam, who was sitting right next to her, began criticising the functioning of the municipality.

Objecting to this, another councillor, Moorthy, told him to change his seat before speaking, which in turn led to another argument between him and Sarala, another DMK member who supported Sivalingam. Soon, the councillors split into two groups and engaged in heated debate.

Meanwhile, chairperson Malarvizhi's husband Kumar allegedly spoke rudely to Sarala and asked her to leave the meeting hall. Furious over this, Sivalingam and five other councillors walked out and protested outside the hall. They then went to the Maduranthagam police station and filed a complaint against Kumar for threatening a woman councillor.

Later, Kumar’s loyalist, Moorthy, also filed a complaint at the same police station against Sivalingam, Sarala, and four others, accusing them of using inappropriate language.

The Maduranthagam police have accepted both complaints but have not filed any FIR or CSR yet, as both groups belong to the ruling DMK. Police said talks are in progress with both groups.