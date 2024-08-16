DMK condemns BJP led Centre for non-allocation of funds, projects to TN

CHENNAI: The ruling DMK on Friday condemned the BJP led union government for being vengeful against Tamil Nadu and not allocating projects or funds to the state.

In a resolution adopted to this effect at the meeting of the party district secretaries chaired by Chief Minister and party president M K Stalin at party headquarters Anna Arivalayam, the DMK thanked the union government for volunteering to release a Rs 100 commemorative coin in honour of the party’s former president M Karunanidhi on his centenary year, and said that the district secretaries meeting expresses its condemnation to the union government for repeatedly engaging in vengeful acts like non-allocation of special projects and funds to Tamil Nadu in the union budget and showing bias in even execution of railway projects in the state despite the DMK MPs working constructively in the Parliament.

Quoting the famous lines of former DMK president M Karunanidhi, “Support for ties, slogan for rights,” the resolution sought to strike a balance between sustaining its Centre-State working relationship with the BJP at the government level and reiterate its opposition at the political level.

However, the tone and tenor of the DMK resolution which looked ‘soft’ by the standards set by the DMK in the recent years, has left tongues wagging on the sympathizer’s circle.

That the softly worded one-line condemnation resolution was adopted a day after the Chief Minister and his cabint colleague attended the tea party hosted by Governor R N Ravi at the Raj Bhavan on Independence Day did not discourage critics from questioning the party’s silence on the Governor’s comments on the Dravidian ideology.

A couple of days ago, Governor Ravi qualified the Dravidian ideology as divisive, sparking outrage among the proponents of the ideology like Dravidian Kazhagam.

The palpable silence of the district secretaries meeting on the governor’s comments, and that too in the backdrop of union defense minister Rajnath Singh and state BJP president K Annamalai’s reported participation in the commemorative coin release has left onlookers wondering if the DMK was going soft on its handling of its ideological opponents.