CM Stalin thanks Union govt for releasing Rs 100 Karunanidhi centenary coin

CHENNAI: Chief Minister and ruling DMK party president MK Stalin on Friday thanked the Centre government for releasing a Rs 100 Karunanidhi centenary coin on his birth anniversary.

In a statement here, he said, We celebrate the Centenary hero, our beloved leader, Muthamizharignar Dr. Kalaignar M. Karunanidhi, keeping him in our hearts forever.

We celebrate him every day in our home. It is a celebration for the leader Kalaignar, who has built the DMK party for half a century and made it grow tremendously on behalf of the Kazhagam, starting from the headquarters and up to the branch offices.

Celebrations in every district on behalf of the Tamil Nadu government for the architect who built modern Tamil Nadu with many rare projects after taking charge as the Chief Minister five times.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will release a 100 rupee coin engraved with the Kalaignar's image on behalf of the central government on August 18, Sunday evening at the Kalaivanar Arangam in Chennai.

The only time a condolence resolution was passed in Parliament for the death of a political leader who was not a member of either House of Parliament was during the death of our leader Kalaignar.

“In a life of 95 years, Kalaignar artist who owns 81 years of public life has made an impact on the Indian level in terms of multifarious achievements in politics, administration, art, literature, film industry, and journalism." Stalin further said.

The DMK president also pointed out that his talent was received beyond recognition.

That's because the leader was the primary objective in all of the Kalaignar's contributions.

The 100 rupee coin issued in commemoration of the centenary of Tamil leader Kalaignar, who lived as a Tamil, features the portrait of Muthamizharingar and the words 'Tamil Vellum' in his signature.

As history speaks of Cheran Senguttuvan, who raised the flag on the top of the Himalayas and raised the pride of Tamil, Kalaignar has added pride to our mother tongue by inscribing Tamil in the coin issued in his memory by the central government."

Kalaignar was a dynamic figure who directed the politics of Tamil Nadu for more than half a century and was a unique personality in the history of Indian politics.

As the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, President of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, son of Kalaignar, and as one of you, I express my gratitude to the Union Government for issuing a coin bearing his image as another diamond in the crown of fame of our living leader artist, a beacon of future generations.

Kalaignar, who has entertained all the listeners with his melodious Tamil with his coin, has established that 'Tamil will win' in the coin as well. I am looking forward to seeing the siblings at the central government's coin launch ceremony to add to the fame of the towering Karunanidhi.

Since the event is a simple one, I would like to cordially invite my brothers and sisters from Chennai and surrounding areas to witness it live in Tamil Nadu and in the countries where Tamils live," he added.