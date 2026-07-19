DMK chief Stalin returns from London visit

Stalin had left Chennai on July 4. During his stay in the United Kingdom, he attended the graduation ceremony of Inbanidhi, Udhayanidhi's son, who completed his higher education at a university in London. Stalin congratulated his grandson after the degree was conferred. The family also spent a few days in London before commencing their return journey.

The DMK chief was originally scheduled to arrive in Chennai on Sunday morning. However, the flight from London reached Dubai behind schedule, resulting in him missing the onward flight to Chennai. He later boarded another flight from Dubai and reached Chennai in the evening.

Senior DMK leaders, former ministers, office-bearers and a large number of party workers gathered at the airport to receive Stalin and Udhayanidhi. Cadres waved party flags and raised slogans as the two leaders arrived.