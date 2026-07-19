DMK chief Stalin returns from London visit

CHENNAI: DMK president and former Chief Minister MK Stalin returned to Chennai on Sunday night after a two-week visit to London, where he attended the graduation ceremony of his grandson Inbanidhi. Stalin, accompanied by his wife, Durga, arrived at the airport from Dubai around 8.40 pm after missing his earlier connecting flight due to a delay. Leader of the Opposition Udhayanidhi, who had also travelled to London with his wife for the ceremony, returned on the same flight.
Stalin had left Chennai on July 4. During his stay in the United Kingdom, he attended the graduation ceremony of Inbanidhi, Udhayanidhi's son, who completed his higher education at a university in London. Stalin congratulated his grandson after the degree was conferred. The family also spent a few days in London before commencing their return journey.
The DMK chief was originally scheduled to arrive in Chennai on Sunday morning. However, the flight from London reached Dubai behind schedule, resulting in him missing the onward flight to Chennai. He later boarded another flight from Dubai and reached Chennai in the evening.
Senior DMK leaders, former ministers, office-bearers and a large number of party workers gathered at the airport to receive Stalin and Udhayanidhi. Cadres waved party flags and raised slogans as the two leaders arrived.
Earlier in the day, hundreds of DMK supporters had assembled at the airport expecting the leaders on the morning flight. The gathering witnessed brief tense moments after police stopped a band troupe from entering the airport premises, stating that musical performances were not permitted inside the high-security complex. DMK functionaries questioned the restriction, citing similar receptions held in the past. Following a brief exchange, police allowed supporters carrying party flags to remain but directed the musicians to leave. After airport authorities informed them that Stalin and Udhayanidhi would arrive only in the evening because of the missed Dubai connection, the supporters dispersed peacefully before returning later to welcome the two leaders.