Stalin attends grandson Inban Udhayanidhi's graduation ceremony in London

CHENNAI: DMK president M K Stalin attended the graduation ceremony of his grandson, Inban Udhayanidhi, in Manchester, UK, where the latter received his degree in Sports Development. Stalin warmly embraced and congratulated his grandson during the ceremony, which was also attended by Inban's parents and other family members.
According to a Maalaimalar report, Inban Udhayanidhi, son of Leader of the Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin, completed his undergraduate programme in Sports Development at a university in Manchester. Stalin had travelled to the UK on July 4 to attend the ceremony and spend time with family. Udhayanidhi Stalin, along with his family members, reached London on July 11 to participate in the graduation event.
Photographs from the ceremony showed Stalin affectionately hugging his grandson after he received his degree. Durga Stalin and Udhayanidhi Stalin also attended the event and shared in the family's celebrations. The graduation ceremony marked the successful completion of Inban Udhayanidhi's higher education in the United Kingdom.