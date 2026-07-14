Tamil Nadu

Stalin attends grandson Inban Udhayanidhi's graduation ceremony in London

According to a Maalaimalar report, Inban Udhayanidhi, son of Leader of the Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin, completed his undergraduate programme in Sports Development at a university in Manchester. Stalin had travelled to the UK on July 4 to attend the ceremony and spend time with family. Udhayanidhi Stalin, along with his family members, reached London on July 11 to participate in the graduation event.