DMK cadre defy police across Tamil Nadu, stage stir against minister D Sarathkumar

In Chennai, the protest at Egmore was led by former Minister Ma Subramanian. However, the police denied permission for the demonstration, citing the absence of prior approval. As the protesters went ahead with the agitation, police detained Subramanian along with several DMK functionaries and cadre. They were later taken to a nearby marriage hall.

Another major demonstration was held at Purasawalkam under the leadership of former minister PK Sekarbabu. Chennai Mayor R Priya and several DMK leaders participated in the protest, raising slogans against the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government and demanding the Minister's resignation.