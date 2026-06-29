DMK cadre defy police across Tamil Nadu, stage stir against minister D Sarathkumar

CHENNAI: The DMK's Students Wing on Monday staged protests across the state demanding the resignation and arrest of minister D Sarathkumar over a viral video that allegedly showed him consuming narcotic substances in a public place.
In Chennai, the protest at Egmore was led by former Minister Ma Subramanian. However, the police denied permission for the demonstration, citing the absence of prior approval. As the protesters went ahead with the agitation, police detained Subramanian along with several DMK functionaries and cadre. They were later taken to a nearby marriage hall.
Another major demonstration was held at Purasawalkam under the leadership of former minister PK Sekarbabu. Chennai Mayor R Priya and several DMK leaders participated in the protest, raising slogans against the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government and demanding the Minister's resignation.
Police also detained Sekarbabu, Priya and other participants before shifting them to a marriage hall.
Similar protests were organised by the DMK Students Wing in several districts across the State. Police detained party cadre and functionaries at various locations to prevent demonstrations from disrupting public order.
The protests were triggered after a video purportedly showing minister Sarathkumar consuming narcotic substances circulated widely on social media. The DMK alleged that the minister should be removed from the Cabinet and a thorough investigation conducted into the matter.
The video, widely circulated online, shows the minister handling a powder-like substance spread on the screen of a smartphone using an ATM card and a Rs 500 note. The clip sparked a wave of criticism, with several social media users demanding his resignation.
Responding to the controversy, Sarath Kumar released a two-minute video statement alongside his wife and daughter, strongly denying the allegations and asserting that the substance in question was merely a crushed tablet intended for his child.